Who are the Institutional Holders in The Western Union Company (WU)?

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is -21.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.39 and a high of $28.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The WU stock was last observed hovering at around $20.99 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.93% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -16.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $21.02, the stock is -3.97% and 1.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -10.60% off its SMA200. WU registered 3.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.57.

The stock witnessed a -14.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.21%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

The Western Union Company (WU) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $8.68B and $5.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.46 and Fwd P/E is 11.04. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.87% and -26.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.50%).

The Western Union Company (WU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Western Union Company (WU) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Western Union Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $1.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Western Union Company (WU) Top Institutional Holders

876 institutions hold shares in The Western Union Company (WU), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 120.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 414.30M, and float is at 408.84M with Short Float at 12.98%. Institutions hold 120.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 58.01 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.12% of the WU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52.99 million shares valued at $960.78 million to account for 12.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 23.81 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $431.6 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 22.69 million with a market value of $411.42 million.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at The Western Union Company (WU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Molnar Jacqueline D, the company’s Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl. SEC filings show that Molnar Jacqueline D sold 2,928 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $23.94 per share for a total of $70096.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65170.0 shares.

The Western Union Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Molnar Jacqueline D (Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl.) sold a total of 969 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $23.00 per share for $22287.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72697.0 shares of the WU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Molnar Jacqueline D (Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl.) disposed off 2,075 shares at an average price of $24.15 for $50111.0. The insider now directly holds 75,190 shares of The Western Union Company (WU).

The Western Union Company (WU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is trading 2.80% up over the past 12 months. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is 7.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.45% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 61.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.53.