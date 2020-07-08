Who is the Top Investor In Mallinckrodt plc (MNK)?

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) is -30.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $8.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.44 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05%.

At last check, trading at $2.39, the stock is -10.20% and -19.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -26.36% off its SMA200. MNK registered -70.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8176 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3704.

The stock witnessed a -13.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.31%, and is -12.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 9.08% over the month.

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $211.96M and $3.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.59. Profit margin for the company is -39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.50% and -73.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Analyst Forecasts

Mallinckrodt plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $635.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.80% in year-over-year returns.

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Top Institutional Holders

296 institutions hold shares in Mallinckrodt plc (MNK), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.71% while institutional investors hold 98.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.20M, and float is at 83.10M with Short Float at 53.72%. Institutions hold 96.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.83 million shares valued at $15.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the MNK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 6.39 million shares valued at $12.65 million to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.39 million shares representing 7.56% and valued at over $12.64 million, while Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 4.03 million with a market value of $7.97 million.

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 0 times.

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.33% up over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 22.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.87% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 45.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.42.