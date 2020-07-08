Who is the Top Investor In Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is -44.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $14.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $7.70, the stock is -12.00% and -11.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -32.53% off its SMA200. SHO registered -43.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.26.

The stock witnessed a -21.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.87%, and is -5.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $1.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.00% and -46.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $34.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -55.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -88.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), with 2.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 108.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.04M, and float is at 212.80M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 106.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.19 million shares valued at $289.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.39% of the SHO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.32 million shares valued at $194.38 million to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 13.84 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $120.55 million, while PGGM Investments holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 13.13 million with a market value of $114.4 million.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAIRD W BLAKE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BAIRD W BLAKE bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $7.18 per share for a total of $35889.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44857.0 shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that McCabe Murray J. (Director) bought a total of 17,942 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $8.36 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45329.0 shares of the SHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Arabia John V (President & CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $8.69 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 1,081,303 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -50.05% down over the past 12 months. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is -70.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.12% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.