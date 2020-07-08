Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is 352.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $3.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The IZEA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01%.

At last check, trading at $1.06, the stock is -28.03% and 16.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 154.31% off its SMA200. IZEA registered 105.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 225.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1305 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4891.

The stock witnessed a 78.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 587.66%, and is -10.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 27.00% over the month.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $37.93M and $18.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1414.29% and -66.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.30%).

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Analyst Forecasts

IZEA Worldwide Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $3.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), with 4.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.28% while institutional investors hold 12.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.68M, and float is at 30.76M with Short Float at 11.40%. Institutions hold 11.12% of the Float.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murphy Edward H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Murphy Edward H bought 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $9775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) bought a total of 7,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $1.73 per share for $13024.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the IZEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $14011.0. The insider now directly holds 379,103 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA).

