Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying The RealReal Inc. (REAL)?

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) is -23.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $26.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The REAL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.48 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -104.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $14.32, the stock is 3.65% and 8.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -4.74% off its SMA200. REAL registered -44.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.04.

The stock witnessed a 0.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.73%, and is 12.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has around 2353 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $327.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.40% and -46.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.10%).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The RealReal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $51.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.30% in year-over-year returns.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in The RealReal Inc. (REAL), with 5.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.60% while institutional investors hold 114.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.59M, and float is at 71.40M with Short Float at 11.36%. Institutions hold 107.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Great Hill Partners L.P. with over 9.97 million shares valued at $69.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.47% of the REAL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.85 million shares valued at $69.08 million to account for 11.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Interwest Venture Management Co. which holds 5.15 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $36.13 million, while Greenspring Associates, LLC holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 4.74 million with a market value of $33.25 million.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wainwright Julie, the company’s CEO, President and Chairperson. SEC filings show that Wainwright Julie sold 14,415 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $15.03 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.57 million shares.

The RealReal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Sahi Levesque Rati (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 45,331 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $15.04 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the REAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Sahi Levesque Rati (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $9000.0. The insider now directly holds 371,830 shares of The RealReal Inc. (REAL).