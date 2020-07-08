Why has Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) gained 0.30% in last trading?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is 7.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $262.71 and a high of $325.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $316.23 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.95%.

At last check, trading at $317.18, the stock is 4.85% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 5.28% off its SMA200. COST registered 17.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $304.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $303.59.

The stock witnessed a 1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.64%, and is 4.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 149000 employees, a market worth around $139.17B and $160.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.38 and Fwd P/E is 34.16. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.73% and -2.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

#####

Costco Wholesale Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.68 with sales reaching $49.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

2,474 institutions hold shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), with 997.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 71.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 442.32M, and float is at 440.52M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 71.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.2 million shares valued at $11.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.88% of the COST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 28.0 million shares valued at $7.98 billion to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.35 million shares representing 4.16% and valued at over $5.23 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 11.53 million with a market value of $3.29 billion.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DECKER SUSAN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DECKER SUSAN L sold 685 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $308.50 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28747.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that DECKER SUSAN L (Director) sold a total of 1,155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $302.57 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29432.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, Vachris Roland Michael (Executive VP) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $300.95 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 12,284 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 35.54% up over the past 12 months. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is 47.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.45% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.