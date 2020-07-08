Why has Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) gained 3.38% in last trading?

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is -10.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.01 and a high of $43.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTHT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.80 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.21%.

At last check, trading at $37.01, the stock is 3.10% and 6.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 3.38% at the moment leaves the stock 7.45% off its SMA200. HTHT registered 5.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.99.

The stock witnessed a -6.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.27%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) has around 18352 employees, a market worth around $10.19B and $1.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.81. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.98% and -14.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Analyst Forecasts

Huazhu Group Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.57 with sales reaching $1.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 545.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.50% in year-over-year returns.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Top Institutional Holders

362 institutions hold shares in Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT), with 23.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.17% while institutional investors hold 56.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 286.01M, and float is at 140.45M with Short Float at 9.37%. Institutions hold 51.81% of the Float.