Why Navient Corporation (NAVI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is -50.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $15.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAVI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.78 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 9.87% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $6.76, the stock is -10.36% and -9.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -38.25% off its SMA200. NAVI registered -49.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.77.

The stock witnessed a -23.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.79%, and is -6.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.41 and Fwd P/E is 2.58. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.09% and -56.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navient Corporation (NAVI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $272M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Top Institutional Holders

455 institutions hold shares in Navient Corporation (NAVI), with 4.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.28% while institutional investors hold 102.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.00M, and float is at 189.53M with Short Float at 7.23%. Institutions hold 100.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.5 million shares valued at $178.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.12% of the NAVI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.56 million shares valued at $133.12 million to account for 9.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 14.51 million shares representing 7.49% and valued at over $109.99 million, while Boston Partners holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 10.51 million with a market value of $79.7 million.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Navient Corporation (NAVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARNOLD FREDERICK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARNOLD FREDERICK bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $6.66 per share for a total of $43287.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35235.0 shares.

Navient Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that UNGER LAURA S (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $7.25 per share for $21750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44082.0 shares of the NAVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, HELEEN MARK L (EVP, CLO & Secretary) acquired 7,250 shares at an average price of $6.77 for $49092.0. The insider now directly holds 288,824 shares of Navient Corporation (NAVI).

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SLM Corporation (SLM) that is trading -27.18% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.19% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.93.