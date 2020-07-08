Why Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is the topic of conversation today

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is -24.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.77 and a high of $88.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $56.19 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 2.56% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.24% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -17.5% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $58.75, the stock is -9.20% and -6.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock -10.15% off its SMA200. PLNT registered -26.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.14.

The stock witnessed a -25.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.03%, and is -5.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has around 1464 employees, a market worth around $5.00B and $667.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.18 and Fwd P/E is 31.16. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.16% and -33.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Planet Fitness Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $40.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.70% year-over-year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Top Institutional Holders

414 institutions hold shares in Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), with 142.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 101.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.95M, and float is at 79.74M with Short Float at 9.94%. Institutions hold 101.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.6 million shares valued at $418.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.75% of the PLNT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.54 million shares valued at $367.41 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.32 million shares representing 6.66% and valued at over $259.25 million, while Srs Investment Management, Llc holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $163.6 million.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller Craig Jeffrey, the company’s Chief Digital & Information Of. SEC filings show that Miller Craig Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $53.18 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7580.0 shares.

Planet Fitness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Rondeau Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $50.67 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68604.0 shares of the PLNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, LIVELY DORVIN D (President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $49.93 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 44,007 shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Who are the competitors?

Short interest in the company's stock has fallen -19.55% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.