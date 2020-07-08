Why Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Are Going Crazy

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) is 18.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.61 and a high of $29.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAIL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.06 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.74% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -33.76% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $28.09, the stock is 9.78% and 23.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 28.98% off its SMA200. SAIL registered 41.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.94.

The stock witnessed a 24.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.22%, and is 6.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) has around 1168 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $303.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 311.78. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.95% and -3.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $69.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -336.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.30% in year-over-year returns.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), with 3.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.86% while institutional investors hold 108.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.86M, and float is at 86.99M with Short Float at 8.74%. Institutions hold 103.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.19 million shares valued at $124.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.08% of the SAIL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.32 million shares valued at $96.23 million to account for 7.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Soma Equity Partners LP which holds 5.3 million shares representing 5.88% and valued at over $80.67 million, while Jackson Square Partners, LLC holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 4.34 million with a market value of $66.02 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rizkallah Juliette, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Rizkallah Juliette sold 2,273 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $56825.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52093.0 shares.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that McClain Mark D. (CEO and President) sold a total of 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $22.10 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36000.0 shares of the SAIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, McClain Mark D. (CEO and President) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $22.10 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 1,328,898 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL).

