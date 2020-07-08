Why should you buy stock in Americold Realty Trust (COLD)?

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) is 5.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.30 and a high of $40.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The COLD stock was last observed hovering at around $37.13 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.44% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.35% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $37.13, the stock is 2.86% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 6.25% off its SMA200. COLD registered 8.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.96.

The stock witnessed a 3.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.54%, and is 2.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $7.42B and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.69 and Fwd P/E is 58.84. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.36% and -8.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americold Realty Trust (COLD) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americold Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $436.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.80% in year-over-year returns.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Top Institutional Holders

478 institutions hold shares in Americold Realty Trust (COLD), with 715k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 108.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.71M, and float is at 199.55M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 108.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.33 million shares valued at $930.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.65% of the COLD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.78 million shares valued at $469.19 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 9.13 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $310.91 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 8.91 million with a market value of $303.16 million.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Americold Realty Trust (COLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harron James Andrew, the company’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Harron James Andrew sold 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $33.61 per share for a total of $47054.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2135.0 shares.

