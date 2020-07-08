Why should you buy stock in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)?

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is -52.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $31.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.23 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -104.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $10.23, the stock is -8.83% and -5.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -35.83% off its SMA200. SIG registered -43.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.27.

The stock witnessed a -32.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.84%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has around 26126 employees, a market worth around $553.65M and $5.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.40. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.68% and -67.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.73 with sales reaching $841.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.30% in year-over-year returns.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.23% while institutional investors hold 117.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.80M, and float is at 50.76M with Short Float at 34.45%. Institutions hold 113.49% of the Float.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stitzer H. Todd, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stitzer H. Todd bought 12,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $8.08 per share for a total of $98908.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49870.0 shares.

Signet Jewelers Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Hilson Joan M (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $8.57 per share for $64275.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39543.0 shares of the SIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Edelman Oded acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $8.53 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 125,398 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG).

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Birks Group Inc. (BGI) that is trading -21.36% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.89% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.22.