Why United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is -2.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.00 and a high of $125.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The UPS stock was last observed hovering at around $114.45 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.98% off the consensus price target high of $129.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -91.4% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $114.84, the stock is 5.63% and 12.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 6.42% off its SMA200. UPS registered 12.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.81.

The stock witnessed a 7.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.62%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has around 495000 employees, a market worth around $98.73B and $74.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.18 and Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.05% and -8.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Parcel Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $17.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Top Institutional Holders

2,022 institutions hold shares in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), with 77.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 71.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 864.00M, and float is at 703.99M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 71.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.96 million shares valued at $5.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the UPS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.91 million shares valued at $4.2 billion to account for 6.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 28.11 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $2.63 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 18.87 million with a market value of $1.76 billion.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOME CAROL B, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that TOME CAROL B bought 10,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $99.33 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13036.0 shares.

United Parcel Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Barber James J. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $116.43 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48344.0 shares of the UPS stock.

#####

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) that is trading -0.17% down over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 2.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.74% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.