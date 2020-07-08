Will 2U Inc. (TWOU) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is 63.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.37 and a high of $40.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWOU stock was last observed hovering at around $39.13 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 2.84% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.06% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -90.77% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $41.97, the stock is 16.08% and 26.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 7.27% at the moment leaves the stock 72.38% off its SMA200. TWOU registered 2.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.46.

The stock witnessed a 18.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.63%, and is 6.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

2U Inc. (TWOU) has around 3749 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $627.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 269.17% and 3.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

2U Inc. (TWOU) Analyst Forecasts

2U Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $173.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -458.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.20% in year-over-year returns.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Top Institutional Holders

254 institutions hold shares in 2U Inc. (TWOU), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.12% while institutional investors hold 113.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.63M, and float is at 62.08M with Short Float at 18.83%. Institutions hold 110.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.76 million shares valued at $143.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.57% of the TWOU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 5.76 million shares valued at $122.22 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.69 million shares representing 8.90% and valued at over $120.83 million, while Nomura Holdings Inc. holds 8.12% of the shares totaling 5.2 million with a market value of $110.27 million.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at 2U Inc. (TWOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paucek Christopher J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Paucek Christopher J sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $39.62 per share for a total of $5.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

2U Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Paucek Christopher J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $38.12 per share for $5.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the TWOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Kenigsberg James (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 33,000 shares at an average price of $32.87 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 154,821 shares of 2U Inc. (TWOU).

2U Inc. (TWOU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is -9.71% lower over the past 12 months. K12 Inc. (LRN) is 6.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.88% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.56.