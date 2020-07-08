Will Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) is 291.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $5.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRDF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 18.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $4.90, the stock is 32.52% and 85.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 191.04% off its SMA200. CRDF registered 108.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 301.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2588 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5446.

The stock witnessed a 51.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 521.01%, and is -4.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.09% over the week and 14.77% over the month.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $103.28M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 599.00% and -14.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-228.50%).

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -71.40% year-over-year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), with 23.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 11.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.91M, and float is at 8.56M with Short Float at 3.66%. Institutions hold 11.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.27 million shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.57% of the CRDF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership which holds 33700.0 shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $34037.0, while Prospera Financial Services holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 23270.0 with a market value of $23502.0.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

