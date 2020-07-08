Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) is 94.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.07 and a high of $14.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The WRTC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.43 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $10.88 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -29.23% lower than the price target low of $9.75 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $12.60, the stock is 34.38% and 79.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 126.26% off its SMA200. WRTC registered 120.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.15.

The stock witnessed a 58.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 203.17%, and is 26.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.46% over the week and 14.47% over the month.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $368.30M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 310.42% and -10.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wrap Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $740k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 537.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,154.20% in year-over-year returns.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC), with 17.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.69% while institutional investors hold 19.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.98M, and float is at 15.90M with Short Float at 17.36%. Institutions hold 8.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.55 million shares valued at $2.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.01% of the WRTC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.46 million shares valued at $1.97 million to account for 1.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) which holds 0.3 million shares representing 1.10% and valued at over $1.28 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.63 million.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARNES JAMES A, the company’s CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER. SEC filings show that BARNES JAMES A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $63000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75503.0 shares.

Wrap Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that BARNES JAMES A (CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $6.73 per share for $40380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.88 million shares of the WRTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Rothans Michael James (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 4,800 shares at an average price of $8.61 for $41328.0. The insider now directly holds 16,021 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC).

