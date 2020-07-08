XLNX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Now

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is 1.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.68 and a high of $133.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The XLNX stock was last observed hovering at around $99.17 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.57% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -25.14% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $100.11, the stock is 6.20% and 10.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 10.82% off its SMA200. XLNX registered -14.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.65.

The stock witnessed a 3.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.15%, and is 7.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) has around 4891 employees, a market worth around $23.61B and $3.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.90 and Fwd P/E is 29.29. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.92% and -24.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xilinx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $720.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Top Institutional Holders

1,124 institutions hold shares in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), with 443.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 83.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 249.94M, and float is at 242.75M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 83.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.0 million shares valued at $2.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.71% of the XLNX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.39 million shares valued at $1.59 billion to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 13.14 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $1.02 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 10.38 million with a market value of $808.69 million.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Madden William Christopher, the company’s EVP, FPGA & Silicon Tech. SEC filings show that Madden William Christopher sold 3,427 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $101.60 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15100.0 shares.

Xilinx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that TURNER MARSHALL C (Director) sold a total of 3,872 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $99.10 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37630.0 shares of the XLNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, TURNER MARSHALL C (Director) disposed off 3,188 shares at an average price of $90.83 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 41,502 shares of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX).

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 11.89% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -16.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.22% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.