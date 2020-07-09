A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is 508.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $11.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The NLS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.64 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.17%.

At last check, trading at $10.47, the stock is 23.90% and 47.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 195.00% off its SMA200. NLS registered 465.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 397.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.50.

The stock witnessed a 55.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 379.28%, and is 14.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has around 433 employees, a market worth around $316.97M and $318.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 772.50% and -5.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.90%).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Analyst Forecasts

Nautilus Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $68.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -750.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Nautilus Inc. (NLS), with 638.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 70.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.80M, and float is at 29.17M with Short Float at 8.08%. Institutions hold 68.87% of the Float.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Nautilus Inc. (NLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins Jeffery Lynn, the company’s VP & GM, Intr./Comm. Specialty. SEC filings show that Collins Jeffery Lynn sold 33,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $5.88 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7831.0 shares.

Nautilus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that BOLIO WAYNE M (SVP, Law & Human Resources) sold a total of 40,063 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $6.13 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40155.0 shares of the NLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Quatrochi Christopher (SVP, Innovation) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $2.76 for $6900.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Nautilus Inc. (NLS).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 19.37% up over the past 12 months. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is -25.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.02% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.