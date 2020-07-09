A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is -7.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.09 and a high of $57.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The TPB stock was last observed hovering at around $26.46 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.63% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.07% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $26.95, the stock is 8.76% and 12.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 13.05% off its SMA200. TPB registered -49.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.44.

The stock witnessed a 3.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.88%, and is 6.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) has around 466 employees, a market worth around $499.56M and $361.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.09 and Fwd P/E is 13.26. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.27% and -52.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turning Point Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $84.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB), with 10.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.94% while institutional investors hold 99.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.69M, and float is at 8.70M with Short Float at 11.52%. Institutions hold 44.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 1.49 million shares valued at $31.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.61% of the TPB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 0.69 million shares valued at $14.54 million to account for 3.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Standard General L.P. which holds 0.66 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $13.9 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.19% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $13.16 million.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wexler Lawrence, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Wexler Lawrence bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $22.83 per share for a total of $34245.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Turning Point Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 30 that Purdy Graham (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 30 and was made at $22.57 per share for $22570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96059.0 shares of the TPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 30, Lavan Robert M. (SVP, CFO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $22.14 for $22140.0. The insider now directly holds 8,500 shares of Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB).

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB): Who are the competitors?

