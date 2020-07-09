A peek at Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV): Who has invested in It?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is -6.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.17 and a high of $40.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The RVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $17.18 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -57.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $15.79, the stock is 0.60% and 9.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -8.06% at the moment leaves the stock -2.46% off its SMA200. RVLV registered -55.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.72.

The stock witnessed a -7.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.54%, and is 15.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has around 1088 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $609.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.04. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.29% and -60.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.00%).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $118.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.80% in year-over-year returns.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Top Institutional Holders

121 institutions hold shares in Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), with 876.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 97.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.32M, and float is at 15.61M with Short Float at 35.85%. Institutions hold 95.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 1.48 million shares valued at $12.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.38% of the RVLV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.21 million shares valued at $10.46 million to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 0.97 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $8.36 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $7.49 million.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pujades David, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Pujades David sold 7,712 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $18.10 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Revolve Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Pujades David (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $18.02 per share for $93704.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Karanikolas Michael acquired 94,288 shares at an average price of $12.76 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 123,000 shares of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV).