Affimed N.V. (AFMD) up 67.15% since start of the year

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is 67.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $4.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The AFMD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.58 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $5.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.8% off the consensus price target high of $8.82 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.44% higher than the price target low of $4.85 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $4.78, the stock is 18.31% and 48.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 78.22% off its SMA200. AFMD registered 62.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7013 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6656.

The stock witnessed a 35.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.30%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 8.97% over the month.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has around 128 employees, a market worth around $397.45M and $17.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 236.63% and -0.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.30%).

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affimed N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $4.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Top Institutional Holders

125 institutions hold shares in Affimed N.V. (AFMD), with 5.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.50% while institutional investors hold 63.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.25M, and float is at 73.51M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 59.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.13 million shares valued at $9.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the AFMD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.46 million shares valued at $7.05 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stonepine Capital Management, LLC which holds 3.0 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $4.74 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 2.86 million with a market value of $4.53 million.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) that is trading 76.47% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.4% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.