Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is 30.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.18 and a high of $116.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKAM stock was last observed hovering at around $112.67 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.71% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -21.73% lower than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $114.43, the stock is 9.64% and 12.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 21.91% off its SMA200. AKAM registered 38.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.72.

The stock witnessed a 8.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.31%, and is 5.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has around 7724 employees, a market worth around $17.19B and $2.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.47 and Fwd P/E is 21.06. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.21% and -1.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akamai Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $767.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Top Institutional Holders

999 institutions hold shares in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), with 4.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.47% while institutional investors hold 95.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.99M, and float is at 158.60M with Short Float at 3.81%. Institutions hold 92.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.81 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.98% of the AKAM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.45 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 8.19 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $749.47 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 7.11 million with a market value of $650.23 million.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGowan Edward J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that McGowan Edward J sold 2,516 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $116.00 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5129.0 shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that McGowan Edward J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $110.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7645.0 shares of the AKAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, McGowan Edward J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,758 shares at an average price of $107.01 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 8,839 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) that is trading 206.05% up over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -9.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.64% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.1.