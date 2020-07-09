Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in First BanCorp. (FBP)?

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) is -50.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $11.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The FBP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.25 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 27.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.09, the stock is -6.70% and -7.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -36.67% off its SMA200. FBP registered -52.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.92.

The stock witnessed a -24.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.35%, and is -6.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

First BanCorp. (FBP) has around 2674 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $674.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.23 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.29% and -54.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

First BanCorp. (FBP) Analyst Forecasts

First BanCorp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $139.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Top Institutional Holders

323 institutions hold shares in First BanCorp. (FBP), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 95.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.79M, and float is at 214.25M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 93.68% of the Float.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at First BanCorp. (FBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frye Daniel Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Frye Daniel Edward bought 27 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $6.14 per share for a total of $167.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13169.0 shares.

First BanCorp. (FBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -33.11% down over the past 12 months. Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is -46.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -58.43% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.