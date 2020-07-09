Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is -23.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $19.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.31 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $15.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.85% off the consensus price target high of $16.75 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $13.76, the stock is -5.88% and -3.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -3.84% at the moment leaves the stock -15.77% off its SMA200. ARCC registered -20.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.29.

The stock witnessed a -11.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.97%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.62. Distance from 52-week low is 74.18% and -28.82% from its 52-week high.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $350.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

580 institutions hold shares in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), with 2.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 36.37% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 36.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 8.5 million shares valued at $91.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.01% of the ARCC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 6.81 million shares valued at $73.38 million to account for 1.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are OMERS Administration Corporation which holds 4.79 million shares representing 1.13% and valued at over $51.63 million, while Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 1.07% of the shares totaling 4.54 million with a market value of $65.59 million.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PARKS MICHAEL K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PARKS MICHAEL K bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $14.62 per share for a total of $29240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8521.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that PARKS MICHAEL K (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $14.71 per share for $29420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6521.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $13.28 for $6640.0. The insider now directly holds 59,805 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).