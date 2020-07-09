Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is 0.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.10 and a high of $95.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAX stock was last observed hovering at around $84.18 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.92% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.35% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $85.13, the stock is 0.22% and -1.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -0.35% off its SMA200. BAX registered 3.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.58.

The stock witnessed a -5.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.02%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $42.88B and $11.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.09 and Fwd P/E is 22.05. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.20% and -10.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analyst Forecasts

Baxter International Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $2.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Top Institutional Holders

1,533 institutions hold shares in Baxter International Inc. (BAX), with 661.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 87.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 508.84M, and float is at 507.85M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 87.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 41.29 million shares valued at $3.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.14% of the BAX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.33 million shares valued at $3.27 billion to account for 7.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 29.92 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $2.43 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 23.57 million with a market value of $1.91 billion.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Accogli Giuseppe, the company’s SVP, President, Americas. SEC filings show that Accogli Giuseppe sold 72,341 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $6.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66520.0 shares.

Baxter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that FORSYTH JOHN D (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $82.95 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33898.0 shares of the BAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Franzi Cristiano (SVP, President, EMEA) disposed off 46,600 shares at an average price of $87.64 for $4.08 million. The insider now directly holds 39,088 shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 30.22% up over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is 129.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.93% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.