Check out this: Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) is on the verge of a huge rally

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) is 110.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 75.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.99, the stock is -9.93% and 12.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 31.86% off its SMA200. MGEN registered -52.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9994 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7649.

The stock witnessed a 16.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.34%, and is -9.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 14.91% over the month.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $56.13M and $4.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 217.11% and -60.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-174.20%).

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.90% this year.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), with 3M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.66% while institutional investors hold 17.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.08M, and float is at 46.88M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 16.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.89 million shares valued at $1.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.33% of the MGEN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. with 3.14 million shares valued at $1.4 million to account for 5.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.61 million shares representing 3.03% and valued at over $0.72 million, while Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $0.33 million.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 15.60% up over the past 12 months. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is -0.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.65% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.