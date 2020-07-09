China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CREG Stock Is Going Next

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) is -10.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $7.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The CREG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.27% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.27% higher than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.57, the stock is 5.83% and 2.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -13.92% off its SMA200. CREG registered -38.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8689.

The stock witnessed a 6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.07%, and is 11.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 11.26% over the month.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $5.98M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.52% and -65.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Recycling Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG), with 714.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 28.66% while institutional investors hold 4.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.14M, and float is at 1.66M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 3.24% of the Float.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading -40.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 79.64% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8430.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.