Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CLVS Stock Is Going Next

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) is -35.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.93 and a high of $17.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLVS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.25% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -66.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $6.64, the stock is -4.55% and -11.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -11.34% off its SMA200. CLVS registered -52.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.90.

The stock witnessed a -9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.59%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) has around 484 employees, a market worth around $600.68M and $152.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 126.62% and -61.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.50%).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.07 with sales reaching $44.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.10% in year-over-year returns.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS), with 1.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 49.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.66M, and float is at 69.72M with Short Float at 37.38%. Institutions hold 48.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Palo Alto Investors Lp with over 4.64 million shares valued at $29.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.03% of the CLVS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.46 million shares valued at $28.35 million to account for 5.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.79 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $24.12 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 3.67 million with a market value of $23.34 million.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rolfe Lindsey. SEC filings show that Rolfe Lindsey sold 1,728 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $6.74 per share for a total of $11647.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46772.0 shares.

Clovis Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that IVERS-READ GILLIAN C sold a total of 829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $6.74 per share for $5587.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CLVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Gross Paul Edward disposed off 470 shares at an average price of $7.03 for $3304.0. The insider now directly holds 23,009 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 49.57% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 1.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.73% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.