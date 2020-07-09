Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Is Down -50.74% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is -50.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLNY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.09%.

At last check, trading at $2.25, the stock is -12.28% and -2.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -40.75% off its SMA200. CLNY registered -54.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4747 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1113.

The stock witnessed a -24.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.95%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $2.29B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.17% and -63.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colony Capital Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $29.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.00% in year-over-year returns.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Top Institutional Holders

358 institutions hold shares in Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), with 9.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.96% while institutional investors hold 82.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 479.11M, and float is at 470.59M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 80.65% of the Float.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REISS DALE ANNE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REISS DALE ANNE sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $13.33 per share for a total of $66665.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Colony Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that REISS DALE ANNE (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $13.27 per share for $26540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CLNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, BARRACK THOMAS JR (Executive Chairman & CEO) disposed off 10,214 shares at an average price of $10.33 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 152,929 shares of Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY).