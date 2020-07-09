Corteva Inc. (CTVA) makes -3.47% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is -12.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.38 and a high of $32.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.86 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.17% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $25.53, the stock is -5.72% and -3.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -4.43% off its SMA200. CTVA registered -4.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.87.

The stock witnessed a -13.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.42%, and is -3.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $18.98B and $14.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 109.11 and Fwd P/E is 15.54. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.27% and -22.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.27 with sales reaching $5.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Top Institutional Holders

1,257 institutions hold shares in Corteva Inc. (CTVA), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 83.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 749.90M, and float is at 747.63M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 83.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 76.22 million shares valued at $1.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.18% of the CTVA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 65.8 million shares valued at $1.55 billion to account for 8.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 42.65 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $1.0 billion, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 24.93 million with a market value of $585.8 million.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GLENN TIMOTHY P, the company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that GLENN TIMOTHY P bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $22.95 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68549.0 shares.

Corteva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that GAJARIA RAJAN (EVP, Business Platforms) bought a total of 6,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $23.09 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57819.0 shares of the CTVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, FUERER CORNEL B (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 33,924 shares of Corteva Inc. (CTVA).