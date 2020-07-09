Dissecting Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is -17.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.93 and a high of $55.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The WB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.16 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.2% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -9.86% lower than the price target low of $34.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $37.90, the stock is 9.93% and 10.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -8.05% off its SMA200. WB registered -11.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.63.

The stock witnessed a 10.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.15%, and is 13.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Weibo Corporation (WB) has around 4126 employees, a market worth around $8.47B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.03 and Fwd P/E is 14.67. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.01% and -31.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Weibo Corporation (WB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weibo Corporation (WB) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weibo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $379.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.10% in year-over-year returns.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Top Institutional Holders

344 institutions hold shares in Weibo Corporation (WB), with 17.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.53% while institutional investors hold 44.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 226.39M, and float is at 113.87M with Short Float at 10.54%. Institutions hold 40.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 9.0 million shares valued at $297.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.30% of the WB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 6.38 million shares valued at $211.09 million to account for 5.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 3.98 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $131.8 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 3.49 million with a market value of $115.55 million.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading -6.13% down over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 22.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.17% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.93.