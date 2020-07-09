Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) stock Plunged by -6.43% yesterday

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is -71.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.31, the stock is -21.67% and -27.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -6.43% at the moment leaves the stock -57.75% off its SMA200. EXPR registered -45.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8162 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7918.

The stock witnessed a -45.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.66%, and is -9.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.36% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Express Inc. (EXPR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $91.49M and $1.78B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.65% and -79.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.20%).

Express Inc. (EXPR) Analyst Forecasts

Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.97 with sales reaching $276.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1930.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.00% year-over-year.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in Express Inc. (EXPR), with 4.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.92% while institutional investors hold 117.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.03M, and float is at 62.08M with Short Float at 19.37%. Institutions hold 109.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.31 million shares valued at $15.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the EXPR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is No Street GP LP with 6.35 million shares valued at $9.47 million to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Contrarius Investment Management Limited which holds 6.08 million shares representing 9.43% and valued at over $9.06 million, while Divisar Capital Management LLC holds 9.33% of the shares totaling 6.01 million with a market value of $8.96 million.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Express Inc. (EXPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -31.48% down over the past 12 months. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 3.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.63% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.3.