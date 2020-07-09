F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is -3.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.78 and a high of $153.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The FFIV stock was last observed hovering at around $134.16 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 8.72% off its average median price target of $152.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.35% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -17.11% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $142.88, the stock is 3.34% and 1.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 6.50% at the moment leaves the stock 7.42% off its SMA200. FFIV registered -5.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.30.

The stock witnessed a -8.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.90%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) has around 5325 employees, a market worth around $8.10B and $2.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.90 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.09% and -7.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F5 Networks Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.03 with sales reaching $571.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Top Institutional Holders

776 institutions hold shares in F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV), with 196.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 95.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.87M, and float is at 60.70M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 95.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.95 million shares valued at $741.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.44% of the FFIV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.9 million shares valued at $522.19 million to account for 8.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.13 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $334.08 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 2.72 million with a market value of $289.93 million.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Locoh-Donou Francois, the company’s President, CEO & Director. SEC filings show that Locoh-Donou Francois sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $144.64 per share for a total of $36160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56000.0 shares.

F5 Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Locoh-Donou Francois (President, CEO & Director) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $141.51 per share for $35378.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56250.0 shares of the FFIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN (EVP and Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 1,113 shares at an average price of $135.73 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 2,521 shares of F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV).

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading -1.23% down over the past 12 months. A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is -1.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.59% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.