FCAU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Now

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is -32.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCAU stock was last observed hovering at around $9.98 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.15%.

At last check, trading at $9.83, the stock is 1.18% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -15.73% off its SMA200. FCAU registered -28.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.43.

The stock witnessed a -7.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.97%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4.30 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Distance from 52-week low is 63.83% and -39.51% from its 52-week high.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Analyst Forecasts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.27 with sales reaching $15.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Top Institutional Holders

654 institutions hold shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU), with 460.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.36% while institutional investors hold 61.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 43.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 47.24 million shares valued at $339.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.05% of the FCAU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 35.82 million shares valued at $257.53 million to account for 2.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 34.55 million shares representing 2.23% and valued at over $248.42 million, while Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 28.0 million with a market value of $201.32 million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 493.71% up over the past 12 months. Ford Motor Company (F) is -39.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.7% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.