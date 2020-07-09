GameStop Corp. (GME) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is -29.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $6.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The GME stock was last observed hovering at around $4.26 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -163.75% lower than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $4.22, the stock is -7.29% and -9.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -14.25% off its SMA200. GME registered -19.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4990.

The stock witnessed a -14.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.28%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

GameStop Corp. (GME) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $285.51M and $5.94B in sales. Fwd P/E is 94.67. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.20% and -39.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.40%).

GameStop Corp. (GME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GameStop Corp. (GME) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.17 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.50% in year-over-year returns.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in GameStop Corp. (GME), with 7.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.17% while institutional investors hold 171.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.50M, and float is at 54.65M. Institutions hold 152.62% of the Float.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at GameStop Corp. (GME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sherman George E Jr, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sherman George E Jr bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $4.52 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

GameStop Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Bell James A (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $5.00 per share for $22500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the GME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Koonin Steven R (Director) disposed off 34,396 shares at an average price of $5.36 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 25,271 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME).

GameStop Corp. (GME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 89.51% up over the past 12 months. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 21.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.33% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 55.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.47.