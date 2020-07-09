Here are the top Institutional holders of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) shares

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is -29.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.66 and a high of $65.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTAP stock was last observed hovering at around $43.76 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.46%.

At last check, trading at $43.30, the stock is 0.02% and -1.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -14.98% off its SMA200. NTAP registered -27.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.83.

The stock witnessed a -10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.14%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has around 10800 employees, a market worth around $9.70B and $5.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.37 and Fwd P/E is 10.85. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.93% and -33.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.40%).

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Analyst Forecasts

NetApp Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Top Institutional Holders

823 institutions hold shares in NetApp Inc. (NTAP), with 683.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 99.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.00M, and float is at 220.98M with Short Float at 6.01%. Institutions hold 98.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 30.72 million shares valued at $1.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.89% of the NTAP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.41 million shares valued at $1.14 billion to account for 12.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 25.92 million shares representing 11.72% and valued at over $1.08 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.77% of the shares totaling 17.18 million with a market value of $716.14 million.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at NetApp Inc. (NTAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FAWCETT MATTHEW K, the company’s SVP, GC & Secretary. SEC filings show that FAWCETT MATTHEW K sold 9,487 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $42.74 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50818.0 shares.

NetApp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that RICHARD HENRI P (EVP, Go To Market) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $64.20 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the NTAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, RICHARD HENRI P (EVP, Go To Market) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $61.49 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 146,355 shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP).

NetApp Inc. (NTAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -46.11% down over the past 12 months. Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is 51.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.24% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.46.