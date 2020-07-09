Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is -86.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $16.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASNA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.03 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.09%.

At last check, trading at $0.94, the stock is -42.64% and -40.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -8.75% at the moment leaves the stock -79.67% off its SMA200. ASNA registered -90.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7150 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0578.

The stock witnessed a -57.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.97%, and is -29.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.97% over the week and 16.04% over the month.

Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $11.37M and $5.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.01% and -94.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.60%).

Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) Analyst Forecasts

Ascena Retail Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -571.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) Top Institutional Holders

96 institutions hold shares in Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.83% while institutional investors hold 74.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.98M, and float is at 8.81M with Short Float at 36.50%. Institutions hold 65.79% of the Float.

Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.