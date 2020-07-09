Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is -81.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The HPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.9% off the consensus price target high of $1.03 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -24.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.31, the stock is -15.49% and -6.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -4.25% at the moment leaves the stock -63.44% off its SMA200. HPR registered -81.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3488 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6281.

The stock witnessed a -51.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.86%, and is 8.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.09% over the week and 14.89% over the month.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $67.67M and $430.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 97.68% and -84.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HighPoint Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $63.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.40% year-over-year.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), with 3.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 93.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.11M, and float is at 111.08M with Short Float at 17.12%. Institutions hold 91.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with over 100.0 million shares valued at $19.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 46.50% of the HPR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.34 million shares valued at $3.3 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 14.82 million shares representing 6.89% and valued at over $2.82 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 9.18 million with a market value of $1.74 million.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times.