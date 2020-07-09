Here is a breakdown of the Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) stock performance

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is -58.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $39.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPRI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.93 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.77% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -8.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $15.14, the stock is -6.46% and -4.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -39.97% off its SMA200. CPRI registered -53.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.07.

The stock witnessed a -31.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.55%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has around 11096 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $5.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.98 and Fwd P/E is 5.08. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.34% and -62.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Analyst Forecasts

Capri Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.04 with sales reaching $431.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.90% in year-over-year returns.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Top Institutional Holders

563 institutions hold shares in Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), with institutional investors hold 101.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.83M, and float is at 140.60M with Short Float at 10.83%. Institutions hold 96.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.19 million shares valued at $174.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the CPRI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eminence Capital, LP with 13.81 million shares valued at $148.97 million to account for 9.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 12.06 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $130.16 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.86% of the shares totaling 10.25 million with a market value of $110.62 million.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times.