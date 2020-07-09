Here is a breakdown of the Service Properties Trust (SVC) stock performance

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is -74.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $26.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The SVC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.29 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 33.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.97, the stock is -25.92% and -19.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock -63.81% off its SMA200. SVC registered -75.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.72.

The stock witnessed a -51.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.52%, and is -11.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 9.83% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3145.00. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.16% and -77.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Properties Trust (SVC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6 with sales reaching $202.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -66.80% in year-over-year returns.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Top Institutional Holders

440 institutions hold shares in Service Properties Trust (SVC), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 75.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.37M, and float is at 162.40M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 74.74% of the Float.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Service Properties Trust (SVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times.