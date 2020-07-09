Infinera Corporation (INFN) picks momentum as shares rise 3.38%

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is -22.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $8.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.12 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -105.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $6.17, the stock is 6.49% and 13.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 0.56% off its SMA200. INFN registered 109.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.23.

The stock witnessed a 12.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.51%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) has around 3261 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $1.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.82. Profit margin for the company is -27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.36% and -26.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.40%).

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinera Corporation (INFN) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinera Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $319.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in Infinera Corporation (INFN), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.33% while institutional investors hold 94.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.02M, and float is at 182.01M with Short Float at 14.24%. Institutions hold 92.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 27.45 million shares valued at $145.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.69% of the INFN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 25.18 million shares valued at $133.43 million to account for 13.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.04 million shares representing 9.12% and valued at over $90.34 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.20% of the shares totaling 13.46 million with a market value of $71.35 million.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Infinera Corporation (INFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HEARD DAVID W, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that HEARD DAVID W bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $4.33 per share for a total of $64950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Infinera Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Oaktree Optical Holdings, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $4.94 per share for $4.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25.18 million shares of the INFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Oaktree Optical Holdings, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 1,410,886 shares at an average price of $4.31 for $6.08 million. The insider now directly holds 24,175,384 shares of Infinera Corporation (INFN).

Infinera Corporation (INFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading -38.24% down over the past 12 months. ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is -29.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.93% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.99.