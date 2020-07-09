Is Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) a good stock to buy now?

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) is -21.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $13.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The PVG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.74 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.13%.

At last check, trading at $8.61, the stock is 3.06% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -6.42% off its SMA200. PVG registered -15.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.47.

The stock witnessed a 2.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.67%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) has around 647 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $507.98M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.00 and Fwd P/E is 17.48. Distance from 52-week low is 112.59% and -37.74% from its 52-week high.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Analyst Forecasts

Pretium Resources Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $83.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.70% this year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG), with 3.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 75.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 185.52M, and float is at 184.73M with Short Float at 6.60%. Institutions hold 74.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.85 million shares valued at $112.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.71% of the PVG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 13.05 million shares valued at $74.01 million to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 5.92 million shares representing 3.19% and valued at over $33.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 5.39 million with a market value of $30.56 million.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Gold Inc. (NGD) that is trading 44.70% up over the past 12 months. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is 94.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.96% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.39.