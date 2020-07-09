Is Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) a good stock to buy now?

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is -24.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.44 and a high of $96.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The RYAAY stock was last observed hovering at around $66.21 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -2.15% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.66% off the consensus price target high of $88.55 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -21.3% lower than the price target low of $52.81 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $64.06, the stock is -7.15% and -3.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -13.00% off its SMA200. RYAAY registered 1.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.53.

The stock witnessed a -18.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.94%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) has around 16840 employees, a market worth around $12.96B and $9.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.89 and Fwd P/E is 15.26. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.15% and -33.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryanair Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.21 with sales reaching $111.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -54.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -95.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), with institutional investors hold 46.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.92M, and float is at 212.36M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 46.96% of the Float.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY): Who are the competitors?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -63.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.5% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.