Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is 33.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.85 and a high of $324.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The LULU stock was last observed hovering at around $309.88 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.46% off its average median price target of $335.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.41% off the consensus price target high of $378.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -60.64% lower than the price target low of $192.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $308.42, the stock is 1.42% and 10.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 33.16% off its SMA200. LULU registered 66.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $301.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $241.97.

The stock witnessed a -1.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.98%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $40.86B and $3.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.19 and Fwd P/E is 49.54. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.37% and -5.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.60%).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $822.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Top Institutional Holders

1,022 institutions hold shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), with 4.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.28% while institutional investors hold 90.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.25M, and float is at 115.35M with Short Float at 3.29%. Institutions hold 87.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 18.62 million shares valued at $3.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.92% of the LULU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.89 million shares valued at $2.06 billion to account for 8.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 8.19 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $1.55 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 6.18% of the shares totaling 7.72 million with a market value of $1.46 billion.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURGOYNE CELESTE, the company’s EVP Americas Retail. SEC filings show that BURGOYNE CELESTE sold 4,723 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $304.52 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5515.0 shares.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that Choe Michelle Sun (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 4,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $312.15 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10191.0 shares of the LULU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, BURGOYNE CELESTE (EVP Americas Retail) disposed off 9,976 shares at an average price of $311.41 for $3.11 million. The insider now directly holds 5,515 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is 12.27% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.73% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.