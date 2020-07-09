Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is -25.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $14.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.16 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.06%.

At last check, trading at $10.10, the stock is 2.50% and 8.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -8.59% off its SMA200. MAT registered -14.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.77.

The stock witnessed a -6.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.15%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $4.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.97. Distance from 52-week low is 54.59% and -31.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Mattel Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $672.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.70% year-over-year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

409 institutions hold shares in Mattel Inc. (MAT), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 117.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 346.87M, and float is at 346.07M with Short Float at 8.44%. Institutions hold 117.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 51.0 million shares valued at $449.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the MAT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 45.37 million shares valued at $399.73 million to account for 13.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 32.86 million shares representing 9.47% and valued at over $289.48 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 8.97% of the shares totaling 31.12 million with a market value of $274.16 million.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -32.30% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.12% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 40.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.91.