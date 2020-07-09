Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) picks momentum as shares drop -1.73%

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) is -63.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $7.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNLO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 34.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.65, the stock is -15.57% and -16.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -54.21% off its SMA200. MNLO registered -67.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0747 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1460.

The stock witnessed a -23.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.05%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $291.72M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.00% and -77.94% from its 52-week high.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $2.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO), with 6.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.62% while institutional investors hold 14.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.62M, and float is at 115.75M with Short Float at 5.99%. Institutions hold 14.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.64 million shares valued at $17.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.96% of the MNLO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vivo Capital, LLC with 3.84 million shares valued at $10.3 million to account for 2.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.96 million shares representing 1.77% and valued at over $7.94 million, while DSC Advisors, L.P. holds 1.24% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $5.56 million.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 2,702,702 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.85 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22.88 million shares.