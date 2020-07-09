Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) on Track to Reach $1.50 in a Year

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) is -47.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $2.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBRV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.68, the stock is -11.41% and -5.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -45.86% off its SMA200. NBRV registered -71.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7835 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9509.

The stock witnessed a -12.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.21%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 11.65% over the month.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $98.72M and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.23% and -75.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.00%).

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $400k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.80% in year-over-year returns.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 43.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.96M, and float is at 99.42M with Short Float at 6.50%. Institutions hold 43.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.1 million shares valued at $3.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.27% of the NBRV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 4.64 million shares valued at $2.67 million to account for 3.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frazier Management LLC which holds 4.26 million shares representing 2.98% and valued at over $2.45 million, while Aisling Capital Management LP holds 1.34% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $1.1 million.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Broom Colin MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Broom Colin MD bought 10,177 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $2.03 per share for a total of $20668.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that Schroeder Theodore R (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $1.79 per share for $89500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the NBRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Lavino Francesco Maria (Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 4,800 shares at an average price of $2.04 for $9780.0. The insider now directly holds 15,972 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV).

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -8.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 54.18% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.59.