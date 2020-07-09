New Big Money Means Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) is -53.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $25.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAGP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.88 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.31%.

At last check, trading at $8.57, the stock is -8.75% and -10.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -38.83% off its SMA200. PAGP registered -64.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.67.

The stock witnessed a -30.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.34%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $33.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.16. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.91% and -66.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Analyst Forecasts

Plains GP Holdings L.P. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $8.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Top Institutional Holders

352 institutions hold shares in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), with 5.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 88.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.00M, and float is at 178.76M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 85.41% of the Float.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SINNOTT ROBERT V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SINNOTT ROBERT V bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $3.41 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that ARMSTRONG GREG L (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $3.80 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.87 million shares of the PAGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, SINNOTT ROBERT V (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.90 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 118,368 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -42.24% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -52.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.61% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.08.