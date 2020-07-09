Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is -33.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.37 and a high of $85.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $53.60 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -2.04% off its average median price target of $58.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.9% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -14.58% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $51.56, the stock is -5.56% and -6.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -3.81% at the moment leaves the stock -24.09% off its SMA200. OMC registered -36.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.14.

The stock witnessed a -16.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.22%, and is -1.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $11.47B and $14.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.81 and Fwd P/E is 9.86. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.19% and -39.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicom Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $3.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Top Institutional Holders

1,114 institutions hold shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 108.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.60M, and float is at 212.51M with Short Float at 8.41%. Institutions hold 107.51% of the Float.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICE LINDA JOHNSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 540 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $77.99 per share for a total of $42115.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8437.0 shares.

Omnicom Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that RICE LINDA JOHNSON (Director) sold a total of 463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $77.14 per share for $35716.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8368.0 shares of the OMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Castellaneta Andrew (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $75.78 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 26,513 shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) that is trading -21.37% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.35% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.22.