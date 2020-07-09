OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 78.15% Upside

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) is -53.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $11.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.15% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 66.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $4.37, the stock is -27.80% and -14.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -34.87% off its SMA200. OPTN registered -42.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.5687 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.8928.

The stock witnessed a -22.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.05%, and is -42.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.17% over the week and 12.77% over the month.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $214.63M and $37.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.23% and -62.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.50%).

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OptiNose Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $9.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 48.50% in year-over-year returns.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in OptiNose Inc. (OPTN), with 6.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.12% while institutional investors hold 125.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.91M, and float is at 25.01M with Short Float at 23.32%. Institutions hold 107.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.89 million shares valued at $30.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the OPTN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.94 million shares valued at $13.21 million to account for 6.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.22 million shares representing 4.83% and valued at over $9.96 million, while Boston Private Wealth LLC holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $8.87 million.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Neil Robert P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O’Neil Robert P bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $5.32 per share for a total of $26596.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7000.0 shares.

OptiNose Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Scodari Joseph C (Director) bought a total of 8,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $5.70 per share for $49605.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21230.0 shares of the OPTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Scodari Joseph C (Director) acquired 6,100 shares at an average price of $8.22 for $50142.0. The insider now directly holds 12,530 shares of OptiNose Inc. (OPTN).

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) that is trading -42.88% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.46% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 22.99.